Saiteja, Shubham take USA to 196 for 6 vs Netherlands

Chennai, Feb 13 (PTI) Saiteja Mukkamalla provided the impetus with a 51-ball-79 before Shubham Ranjane's late surge ensured a competitive 196 for 6 for the United States against Netherlands in a T20 World Cup group league game here on Friday. Mukkamalla added 55 for the second wicket with skipper Monank Patel (36) and another 54 for the fourth wicket with former Mumbai all-rounder Ranjane (48 batting, 24 balls), who used the long handle to a good effect to take the team total close to 200.

Mukkamalla, former Karnataka age-group player, hit five fours and four sixes. What stood out was his hitting on the off-side, including maximum over covers. His driving was top notch while Ranjane towards the end punished the short ball tactic employed by the Netherlands bowlers.

