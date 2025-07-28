Sajan Prakash finishes 43rd in 200m freestyle at swimming Worlds

Singapore, Jul 28 (PTI) Seasoned Indian swimmer Sajan Prakash failed to make the semifinals of the men's 200m freestyle event at the World Aquatics Championships here on Monday.

The 31-year-old butterfly specialist, clocked 1:51.57sec to finish fourth in his heat and 43rd overall. The top 16 swimmers advanced to the semifinals.

Romania's David Popovici went fastest in the heats, clocking 1:45.43s while Italy's Carlos D'Ambrosio (1:46.67s) was the last swimmer to make the cut for the semifinals.

Prakash, a two-time Olympian, will next be in action in the 200m butterfly event on Tuesday. PTI APA PM APA PM PM