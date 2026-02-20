Sakamoto and Crawford reach Delhi Open semis

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) Second seed Rei Sakamoto on Friday set up a date with fifth seed Oliver Crawford at the Delhi Open singles semifinal, while two unseeded players will contest the other last-four match here.

In the doubles draw, the top two seeded teams, Siddhanth Banthia/Alexander Donski and Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha/Pruchya Isaro advanced to the semifinals.

Japan's Sakamoto, a former junior World No. 1 and the 2024 Australian Open boys' singles champion, came from a set down to defeat sixth seed Federico Cina of Italy 6-7(7) 6-3 6-2.

Crawford won the all-British contest against Jay Clarke 3-6 7-5 6-3 after saving a match point late in the second set.

"Jay is one of my good mates. We have played for the same country, so spent a decent amount of time travelling around, and seeing the tournaments and practicing together, so I knew it was going to be a battle," Crawford said after the win.

"I was lucky to get away in the second, and then I thought the level was very high from both ends in the third, and just very pleased to get over the line." The second singles semifinal will see Greece's Stefanos Sakellaridis take on Great Britain's Felix Gill.

Sakellaridis registered a commanding 6-0 6-3 victory over eighth seed Rio Noguchi of Japan, while Gill needed three sets to overcome Belgium's Michael Geerts 4-6 6-3 6-4.

The possibility of an Indian champion in the doubles event remains alive.

Top seeds Banthia and Donski recorded a 6-3 6-4 win over wildcard entrants Divij Sharan and Karan Singh.

Second seeds Poonacha and Isaro, who won the Chennai Open last week, extended their winning streak with a 6-2 6-2 victory over Switzerland's Luca Castelnuovo and Japan's Rio Noguchi.