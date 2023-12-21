Sakshi Malik quits wrestling to protest against Brij Bhushan loyalist becoming WFI chief

New Delhi, Dec 21 (PTI) With tears in her eyes, Rio Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik put her wrestling shoes on the table and announced her retirement from the sport as a mark of protest against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh loyalist Sanjay Singh winning the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) election for the top job, here Thursday.

Sanjay, a close associate of outgoing WFI chief became the new President with his panel winning 13 of the 15 posts in the elections -- a result that expectedly brought disappointment for the top three wresters -- Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia -- who had aggressively pushed for a change of guard at the federation.

The top wrestlers had early this year, launched an agitation against Brij Bhushan who they had accused of sexually exploiting women wrestlers. The matter is in court.

"We fought from our heart but if a man like Brij Bhushan, his business partner and a close aide is elected as the president of WFI, I give up wrestling. From today onwards you will not see me on the mat," a teary-eyed Sakshi said and kept her shoes on the table in a dramatic announcement.

"We wanted a female president but that did not happen," the 31-year-old, who is also a Commonwealth Games gold medallist, added.

Winning a bronze medal at the 2016 Rio Games was the highlight of Sakshi's 13-year old career in which she won three CWG medals, including gold in the 2022 edition, and four Asian Championship medals.

Sakshi had become India's first woman wrestler to win an Olympic medal.

The Haryana wrestler, though, was struggling on the mat before the latest CWG edition and had conceded her spot in the national team to young Sonam Malik, who beat her during the national selection trials a number of times.

Sakshi appeared to be getting back her form during the 2022 Birmingham Games but it may be mentioned that the level of competition at the CWG is pretty weak as wrestlers from powerhouses Japan and Iran do not compete there.

Olympic medallist Punia and Phogat also addressed the media.

"It's unfortunate that government did not stand by its word that no Brij Bhushan loyalist will contest the WFI elections," rued Bajrang and added that he is not sure if he will continue to pursue competitive wrestling. The wrestlers had managed to mobilise huge support from different sections of society during their protest but the agitation fizzled out the day they planned a march towards new Parliament building on May 28 when Delhi police removed all the protesters from Jantar Mantar for rioting.

The wrestlers had officially called off their protest on June 7 when the Sports Minister Anurag Thakur assured them that none of the family members or close associates of Brij Bhushan will be allowed to enter the WFI election fray.

"With Sanjay Singh becoming president, I don't think women wresters will get justice because back door politics is still on to break their resolve. About 15-20 girls met with the sports minister and told him about the exploitation and today they are down to just six and they too are being coerced to pull out," alleged Bajrang.

Bajrang said the ministry has gone back on its word that no Brij Bhushan loyalist would be allowed to contest the elections.

"Following our protest in January, an oversight committee was formed by the ministry. Several female wrestlers had deposed before the panel, following which the sports minister said in front of the media that any person associated with Brij Bhushan will not enter the WFI.

"We waited for the outcome of the oversight committee for three months before starting the protest again. We were fighting for the truth and honour of our sisters and daughters," said 29-year-old Bajrang.

The Tokyo Games bronze winner said it was a long-drawn battle and 2-3 generations might have to suffer before getting justice.

"The fight we have fought, I feel the next one or two generations will have to continue the fight to get justice. We fought with full strength but the promise the government had made, it could not stand firm on that. Very sad to say that," he added.

World Championships and Asian Games medallist Phogat alleged that women wrestlers could face more exploitation under Sanjay Singh.

"Bajrang and I had also met the home minister and we clearly told him the names of the female wrestlers and what has happened to which wrestler. We urged him to please look into it. He assured us that he will look into it. But after waiting for 3-4 months, we started the protest at Jantar Mantar," said Vinesh.

"It feels sad that people like Sanjay Singh are getting the top position. Making him president means the coming generation of women could well suffer exploitation. What happened behind the curtain will now happen in the open now. I don't know how we will get justice in our country. The future of wrestling in this country looks dark." Sakshi said, the protesting wrestlers' demand was to have a female member in the governing body to take care of the rights of the women grapplers but unfortunately it came to naught on Thursday.

"We were demanding a female president. If there is a female president there will be no exploitation but today not a single woman is there in the new governing body," lamented Sakshi before placing her wrestling boots on the table.