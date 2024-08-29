"Witness": Wrestler Sakshi Malik's memoir to be out in October

New Delhi: One of India's top women wrestlers Sakshi Malik will come out with her memoir in October in which she gives an "honest account" of her life -- the highs, lows, and everything in between.

Published by Juggernaut Books, "Witness" is co-authored by Jonathan Selvaraj.

In her fiery memoir, Malik tells her story beginning from childhood, introduction to wrestling in Rohtak, win in the Rio Olympics, post-Olympics journey, struggles and triumphs over injuries and self-doubt, and finally, the most recent public battle with the administration of Wrestling Foundation of India (WFI) that has played out on the streets of New Delhi.

Interspersed throughout her story are fascinating insights into the world of women's wrestling in India -- training, camp life, body image, dating, finances, and what it takes to be an elite international wrestler, Juggernaut said in a statement.

"It's a really honest account of my life - the highs, lows, and everything in between. I gave this book my all and I hope readers like it," says Malik of her literary venture. According to Chiki Sarkar, publisher of Juggernaut Books, "Witness" is "one of the great memoirs of our time - Sakshi has written a no-holds barred book".

"It not only talks about her struggles with the Wrestling Foundation of India but also brings vividly alive her childhood, the world of wrestling and what it takes to be an Olympic medalist. We are extremely proud to be publishing this milestone book," she added.

In December 2023, Malik quit professional wrestling. She was, at that point, India's best known woman wrestler -- the first and only woman wrestler to win a medal at the Olympics with fights both ongoing and ahead of her.