Salamon, Lisenko grab lead; Indians falter

Bengaluru, Oct 3 (PTI) Poland's Julia Salamon and Lisenko Lubov-Zsilzova grabbed sole lead as Indians failed to make an impact after round six of the World Junior and Women Chess Championship for the Blind and Visually Impaired here on Thursday.

Salamon is on top of the table with five points in the junior section, while Lisenko has six full points, staying clear of the chasing pack the girls’ category.

The WIM Lisenko played the King's Pawn opening with white pieces against Megha Chakraborty of India.

Megha chose the French Defense in the opening, but her opponent confused her by choosing an unusual line, and ultimately forced Megha to surrender after the 52nd move.

In the junior category, Tanish Waghmare of India played the King's Pawn Opening with white pieces against Salamon, who responded with the Sicilian Defence.

On the 15th move, Tanish made a mistake by moving the f5 pawn, which Salamon took advantage of in the endgame and ultimately won the game on the 45th move.

Racis Michal of Poland, the overnight leader, played the Reti opening with the white pieces against Gradisek Bor of Slovenia but the former squandered the lead position after a draw.