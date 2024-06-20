Sports

Salt, Bairstow guide England to 8-wicket win over WI in T20 WC Super 8

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
Phil Salt reacts after scoring 50 runs during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between England and the West Indies at Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia, Wednesday, June 19, 2024

Phil Salt reacts after scoring 50 runs during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between England and the West Indies at Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia, Wednesday, June 19, 2024

Gros Islet (St Lucia): Defending champions England started their T20 World Cup Super Eights campaign with a facile eight-wicket win over the West Indies here on Thursday.

Opener Phil Salt made an unbeaten 87 off 47 balls and Jonny Bairstow made a 48 not out off 26 balls as England overhauled WI’s 180 for four in 17.3 overs in Group 2 match.

Brief scores: West Indies 180/4 in 20 overs (Rovman Powell 36, Nicholas Pooran 36, Sherfane Rutherford 28 not out) lost to England: 181/2 in 17.3 overs (Phil Salt 87 not out, Jonny Bairstow 48 not out) by 8 wickets.

England T20 world cup Jonny Bairstow West Indies phil salt T20 World Cup 2024
Subscribe