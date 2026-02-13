Salt urges England to play with ''chest out and stamp'' class in must win match vs Scotland

Kolkata, Feb 13 (PTI) Explosive England opener Phil Salt has urged his side to bat with their “chest out and stamp” their authority in the must-win Group C clash against Scotland here on Saturday.

The two-time former champions are staring at another early exit after losing to the West Indies by 30 runs at the Wankhede where skipper Harry Brook rued that they were too cautious and didn't play their natural brand of cricket in a chase of 197.

"The differences between playing in bilateral series and tournament play, they are two different things, but the main takeaways from that game were we did possibly bat a bit too tentatively," Salt, who made a quick 14-ball 30 before the England innings collapsed, said on the eve of the match.

"But the opportunities there are to go out and play with some personality, express yourself. Because when we do that, the sides can't live with us, we know that much.

"But it's about actually bringing it to that night and in that moment when you've got a decision to make, taking the positive option with your chest out and putting a stamp on the game. I think that is what's in front of us. And if we want to go deep into this World Cup, we're going to have to do exactly that." England will have to win their remaining two matches against Scotland and Italy to make the Super Eights cut.

"Obviously, we're disappointed to lose to the West Indies, but they're a good side, credit where it's due to them, they played well. And I think it's sort of feeling of positivity at the moment, the competition is still all in front of us.

"Obviously, two big games coming up for us now. But quitely confident that we can bring the best versions of ourselves into both of those games." Asked about their old rivalry, Salt said: "There's always a bit of that. Definitely from their side as well.

"Knowing a few of their boys, this is a bit of a special game for them. An opportunity to upset England is I think most Scotsman's dream. So there is a bit of that.

"When your back is against the wall, to come out and bring that best version of yourself. You know, obviously we did that in 2022, and we'll look to do that again here. we need to remove the outcome, focus on the processes of what we're doing and bring the best version of ourselves." A key member of the 2024 IPL winning campaign with Kolkata Knight Riders, Salt also gave credit to the then KKR coach Gautam Gambhir for bringing out the best in him.

"When I was here GG was quite big on me giving myself a few balls that didn't necessarily mean stand there and block the first six, but it meant be really, really smart," said Salt.

"It was actually a big part of me getting better as a player. Big part of my improvement was - where are my high percentage shots... Where did they bowl... Where did they miss..." He said the key at the Eden Gardens is to ace the powerplay.

"Usually it's ever so slightly on the slower side and it's a bit tennis ball bouncy," Salt said.

"I think very much it's been a new ball wicket from my days playing here and at the same time the power play is crucial.

"If you win the powerplay here you're in a great position." Want to make Scotland proud: Wheal ======================= The match carries added intrigue as Scotland also host England in the Calcutta Cup of the Six Nations in Edinburgh on the same day.

"It's obviously a pretty cool day for everyone," said Scotland bowler Brad Wheal.

"We just want to go out there and do our country proud.

"So it's a big day for Scottish sport and obviously a massive opportunity for both teams to get a big win going ahead." PTI TAP ATK