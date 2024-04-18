Salunkhe moves into quarters of Asian Qualifying event of World Championship squash

New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI) Indian women squash player Akanksha Salunkhe defeated Malaysia's Thanusaa Uthrian in the opening round of Asian Qualifying event for the World Championship in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday.

The second-seeded Indian edged out Uthrian 11-7, 8-11, 11-3, 7-11, 11-5 in the first round.

The world No 71 Akanksha, the 2023 National Games champion and the lone Indian in the fray, will meet another Malaysian, Sehveetrraa Kumar, in the quarterfinals of the 16-player draw on Friday.

The men’s and women’s winners of the Qualifier will earn a spot in the World Championships to be held in Egypt next month. PTI ATK DDV