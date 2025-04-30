Sam Curran hits 88 but Chahal's hat-trick keeps Chennai Super Kings to 190 against Punjab Kings

Chennai, Apr 30 (PTI) Sam Curran braved testing conditions to produce an imperious 88 but a late four-wicket burst from Yuzvendra Chahal, including a hat-trick, kept Chennai Super Kings to 190 all out against Punjab Kings in their Indian Premier League match here on Wednesday.

Curran’s first fifty of the season (88 off 47 balls, 9x4, 4x6) as he anchored the recovery process of his side from a precarious 48 for three in the power play.

With their backs against the wall, Curran teamed up with Dewald Brevis (32) to carefully plot CSK’s way back into the contest with a robust 78-run fourth-wicket stand and turned on the heat on PBKS bowling.

Until the 16th over, CSK coasted well at nearly nine runs an over when the England all-rounder picked Suryansh Shedge to attack.

The first two balls were struck for sixes over long-off and deep square leg, and on the third legitimate delivery it took a splendid diving effort from Shreyas Iyer to save a certain third six in the over.

But Curran wasn’t done yet as he pierced gaps on the next two deliveries to get as many boundaries, eventually collecting 26 off the PBKS novice.

Curran’s onslaught forced PBKS’ strike bowler Arshdeep to resort to wide full tosses, which resulted in a tidy over for four runs but for which he had to bowl eight deliveries as two were wide deliveries.

Curran eventually fell in the 18th over, getting an edge while attempting to duck under a Marco Jansen bouncer, but not before producing a knock of spunk and substance from any batter in the famed yellow jersey this season.

Chahal, who was wicketless until the penultimate over, was hit for a six by MS Dhoni (11) but the bowler had him caught at long off on the second delivery.

On the fourth, Deepak Hooda (2) played one meekly towards backward point while on the fifth, impact substitute Anshul Kamboj (0) was cleaned up.

Noor Ahmad (0) tried to put one away but ended up miscuing his shot and Jansen came in from long-on to complete the hat-trick, which was the leg-spinner's second in the IPL.

It was once again a disappointing start to the innings for CSK in which their openers Shaik Rasheed (11) and Ayush Mhatre (7) fell without making a dent.

Rasheed hit a couple of attractive strokes before mistiming one and Shashank Singh collected an easy grab off Arshdeep in the third over.

Mhatre failed to clear mid-off where Shreyas took a nice grab after covering some distance on his left for Jansen’s first wicket in the game.

Ravindra Jadeja (17) showed aggressive intent right from ball one but he fell to Harpreet Brar trying to cut one too close to the body and was caught behind. PTI DDV UNG