Samarth, Aishwarya sail into semis

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) Third seed Samarth Sahita and Aishwarya Jadhav of Maharashtra advanced to the junior semifinals of the Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship in their respective categories here on Thursday.

Samarth continued his unbeaten run in the boys' singles Under-16 category and dominated the quarterfinal match against Delhi’s Ojas Mehlawat from the beginning. He blanked Ojas in the first set before winning the second set to clinch a 6-0, 6-3 victory.

In the girls' singles Under-16 category, eighth seed Aishwarya halted Tamil Nadu’s Deepshikha Vinayagamurthy's dream run as she won the contest 6-1, 6-3 to enter the last four of the tournament.

Odisha’s Aahan produced a big upset beating sixth seed Parthsarthi Mundhe of Maharashtra 6-1, 6-1.

Meanwhile, top seed Prateek Sheoran (Haryana) played a three-set thriller against Punjab’s Sumukh Marya and registered a hard-fought 7-5, 3-6, 7-5 victory to move into the semis.

Karan Thapa also continued his unbeaten run to beat Aradhya Mhasde 6-0, 6-2.

Tamil Nadu's third seeded Fazal Meer beat Telangana’s Praneeth Doragari 6-0, 3-6, 7-5 in the quarters of the boys singles Under-14 category, while the girls singles Under-14 category saw Odisha’s Vipsha Dehury defeating fifth seed Harsha Runganti 7-6 (3), 6-1 in straight sets. PTI APA UNG APA 7/21/2024