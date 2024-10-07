Samarth, Prateek advance to U-16 2nd round at Fenesta Open National Tennis C'ships

New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) Maharashtra's Samarth Sahita and top seed Prateek Sheoran advanced to the second round of the boys Under-16 category after winning their respective matches at the 29th Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship here on Monday.

Third seed Samarth beat Paranjay Siwach 6-2, 6-2 in the first-round match. He will next face Neel Kelkar of Maharashtra, who defeated Kristo Babu (Karnataka) by an identical scoreline.

Prateek also made a winning start to the tournament. He looked in complete control from the first game of the match against Ribhav Saroha of Chandigarh and eventually won the contest 6-0, 6-4.

Haryana's Aditya Mor, seeded 13th, beat Vanshraj Jalota of Uttar Pradesh 6-2, 6-1 to also reach the second round.

In the girls Under-16 category, top seeds Anandita Upadhyay (Haryana) and Ranjhana Sangram (Punjab) received byes in the first round.

The winners will be awarded prize money from a total purse of over Rs 21.55 lakh, as well as Kit Allowance in the junior categories.

The winners and runners-up in the U-16 and U-14 singles events will also receive a tennis scholarship of Rs 25,000 each.