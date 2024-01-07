Samay Wadhawan progresses to second round of All India Snooker Open

Mumbai, Jan 7 (PTI) Samay Wadhawan notched up a comfortable 4-0 win over Md. Shafique Khatri in the best-of-7-frame qualifying draw first round match of the NSCI Baulkline 3.0 All India Snooker Open here on Sunday.

Samay registered a 60-52, 51-7, 75-45, 62-8 victory over Shafique to move to the second round.

Pune-based Shivam Arora also waltzed to a 4-0 victory over Hormuz Pardiwala in another match.

Arora showed great touch and with breaks of 74 in the second frame and a 49 break later gave Pardiwala no chance of putting up a fight and raced to a 67-20, 74-0, 77-8 and 91-19 victory.

Rahul Narang of Matoshree Club was also on a roll as he eased past Jai Shroff 4-0 (80-32, 71-30, 69-51 and 62-53) to enter the second round.

Akash Israni went down fighting to Suyog Mukadam 3-4 in an engrossing affair.

In a nervy seventh frame, Mukadam came out stronger to win the decider with a 35-51, 49-63, 49-18, 84-37, 45-35, 38-51 57-49 verdict and progress to the second round.

In another keenly contested match, Gaurav Prabhu got the better of Karan Chugani 4-3 (52-14, 35-68, 49-58. 25-64, 47-2, 59-25 and 62-39) to also move into the next round. PTI ATK AH AH