Samson got reward for his hard work; India deserve to be in semifinal: Suryakumar

Kolkata 1 (PTI): Skipper Suryakumar Yadav on Sunday said opening batter Sanju Samson got the reward for his hard work with an unbeaten 97 against the West Indies, adding that India deserved to be in the semifinal of the T20 World Cup.

India beat the West Indies by five wickets to set up a semifinal date with England, to be played at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on March 5.

“Obviously it's a great feeling. It was like a quarterfinal game. The way the boys showed character, it was a great thing,” Suryakumar told the broadcaster after the match.

“I always say good things happen to good people who wait. It's all his hard work that he was doing when he wasn't playing and now he's got the fruit,” he replied when asked about Samson’s innings.

“The way we played from the first game, I think we deserve to be there in Mumbai. But we won't think of it now. We will take the flight, get to Mumbai and see what to do. When there is no pressure, there is no pressure,” he added.

Suryakumar said India wanted to take the game deep as they knew the dew factor would assist them in the tall chase of 196. India replied with 199/5 in 19.2 overs.

“I feel everyone bowled according to the plans. We knew 200 is always a good score to chase. The ball comes on to the bat nicely because of the dew and our plan was to take the game deep." West Indies skipper Shai Hope said his side was a few runs short, adding that they did not have a great start.

“Maybe a few (runs) short, especially on a chasing ground such as this. Probably (we) could have gone a bit more (hard) at the end. Sanju played a really good innings as well, have to give him credit. But it would have been good if we got a few more runs,” Hope said.

He said the West Indies players adapted well to different conditions in the tournament.

“The way we adapted to different conditions, got to give the guys credit. Specially bowling in the powerplay. Akeal (Hosein) was very good, (Gudakesh) Motie as well once he came back in the team.” “Just couldn't get over the line today. You never want to end at this stage. One more game and we'd be in the semis and things go well and you're in the final for the big one,” he added.