Samson, Jurel hand RR comfortable 7-wicket win over LSG

Lucknow, Apr 27 (PTI) Skipper Sanju Samson led from the front with an unbeaten 33-ball 71 while Dhruv Jurel made 52 not out off 34 balls to guide Rajasthan Royals to a seven-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants, in their IPL match here on Saturday.

Chasing 197, Samson and Jurel shared unconquered 121 runs for the fourth wicket to chase down the target in 19 overs.

Earlier, skipper KL Rahul hit a 48-ball 76 while Deepak Hooda made 50 off 31 balls to guide Lucknow Super Giants to a decent 196 for 5 against Rajasthan Royals.

Sent into bat, LSG rode on 115-run third-wicket stand between Rahul and Hooda to put up a fighting total.

Sandeep Sharma was the most successful bowler for RR, returning with figures of 2/31.

Brief Scores: Lucknow Super Giants: 196 for 5 in 20 overs (KL Rahul 76, Deepak Hooda 50; Sandeep Sharma 2/31).

Rajasthan Royals: 199 for 3 in 19 overs (Sanju Samson 71 not out, Dhruv Jurel 52 not out; Amit Mishra 1/20). PTI SSC SSC DDV