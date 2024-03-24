Sanju Samson-powered Rajasthan Royals post 193/4 against LSG

Jaipur: Skipper Sanju Samson smashed an unbeaten 82 in 52 balls as Rajasthan Royals posted 193 for four against Lucknow Super Giants in their Indian Premier League match here on Sunday.

Batting first, Samson led from the front and struck three fours and six sixes during his entertaining stay in the middle. Riyan Parag chipped in with a 29-ball 43 while adding 93 runs for the third wicket with his skipper.

India's latest batting sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal got out after racing to 24 in 12 balls.

Brief scores: Rajasthan Royals: 193/4 20 overs (Sanju Samson 82 not out, Riyan Parag 43).