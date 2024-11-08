Samson scores hundred, powers India to 202/8 in 1st T20I

Durban, Nov 8 (PTI) Sanju Samson became the first Indian to score back-to-back centuries in T20 Internationals as India posted a mammoth 202 for 8 against South Africa in the series opener here on Friday.

Invited to bat, Samson blazed away to 107 off 50 balls, hitting as many as 10 sixes and seven fours.

The opener notched his second T20I hundred off just 47 balls. His first had come in India's last outing against Bangladesh last month.

However, South Africa clawed their way back into the game as they stemmed the flow of runs by picking wickets in the last five overs.

Pacer Gerald Coetzee who claimed three wickets was the pick of the bowlers for the hosts.

Brief Scores: India 202 for 8 in 20 overs (Sanju Samson 107, Tilak Verma 33; Gerald Coetzee 3/37 ) PTI APA AT APA APA