Samson stands tall as India need 35 runs to win off 24 balls against West Indies

Kolkata (PTI): Sanju Samson (79 not out) and Tilak Varma (27) brought India back on track after Suryakumar Yadav’s dismissal as India reached 146/4, needing another 50 runs off the last 30 balls with six wickets in hand in their T20 World Cup match against West Indies here on Sunday.

Tilak fell after a strokeful 15-ball 27 to Jason Holder with Shimron Hetmyer taking his third catch of the night, but Samson was still batting in the middle with Hardik Pandya on the other end.

Having got a lifeline on 17 by Gudakesh Motie, India captain Suryakumar Yadav (18) fell on the second ball from Shamar Joseph’s first over and the wicket piled up pressure for India.

India failed to get any boundary in the 11th and 12th overs and the asking rate trickled past 11 an over. But India got a move on as Tilak smacked three consecutive fours and Samson one off Joseph.

Roston Chase bowled a measly first over but India collected 15 runs off his second to keep the momentum.