Samson''s ton guides India to 296/8 against South Africa

Paarl (South Africa), Dec 21 (PTI) Sanju Samson hit a fine century to guide India to 296 for eight in the series-deciding third and final ODI against South Africa here on Thursday.

Advertisment

Sent into bat, India lost both the openers early before Samson (108 off 114 balls), which was his maiden ODI hundred, and Tilak Varma (52 off 77 balls) made useful contributions to take India forward.

Rinku Singh (38 off 27) also chipped in for the visitors.

Beuran Hendricks (3/63) was the pick of the bowlers for South Africa, while Nandre Burger (2/64) also accounted for two wickets.

Brief Scores: India: 296 for 8 in 50 overs (Sanju Samson 108, Tilak Varma 52; Beuran Hendricks 3/63). PTI SSC SSC UNG