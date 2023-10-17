Sanam Sekhon dominates inaugural JK Tyre Drift Challenge

Greater Noida, Oct 17 (PTI) Sanam Sekhon dominated the inaugural JK Tyre Drift Challenge as he zoomed to victory in two out of three categories.

Seasoned drifter Mudit Grover also finished at the podium in all three categories.

Sekhon looked poised and in control as he slithered his specially-prepped Lexus GS 300 sideways around the corners and Mudit in his BMW E46 showcased his spectacular skills on the twisting drift track at the Buddh International Circuit on Monday.

The Chandigarh-based driver won the D1 category with a whopping haul of 744 points, with his closest rival Jugraj Singh Bhurjee, driving a BMW M3, only picking up a score of 476. Mudit Grover, with 286 points, sealed third in his BMW E46.

Sekhon scored 460 points to also win the D2 category with Mudit Grover (262 points) and Mugdha Grover, driving the Mercedes C200 K, (156 points) completing the podium.

His hopes of completing an unbeaten run, however, were dashed with Mudit beating him to victory with 700 points to Sekhon’s 636, while Samyak Kapoor with 281 points finished a distant third.

Points were awarded by a three-member expert panel of international judges comprising Taniguchi Atsushi from Japan, Tanakorn Lertyaovarit from Thailand and India’s own drift expert Alistair Woodham.

Drivers were judged on multiple parameters including line, angle, style and speed.

The three categories - D1, D2 and Open - were differentiated by tyre width. Cars competing in the D1 category were running on tyres that were 215-255mm wide. The maximum permitted tyre width in the D2 category was 205mm, while all competitors, regardless of the width of their tyres were eligible for the Open category.

Sanjay Sharma, Head Motorsports, JK Tyre, said, “We are overwhelmed by the enthusiastic response we’ve received for India’s first ever Drifting competition." PTI BS ATK ATK