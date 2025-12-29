Sandeep Narwal headlines Rohtak Royals' power-packed squad at KCL auctions

Rohtak, Dec 29 (PTI) Rohtak Royals on Monday announced the signing of one of India's most successful all-rounder Sandeep Narwal ahead of the inaugural Kabaddi Champions League (KCL).

Under the guidance of head coach Surender Nada and franchise owner Gajendra Sharma, the Royals assembled a 16-member squad across three categories, focusing on a blend of experienced campaigners and young talent.

Other highlights at the auctions included the signing of Vijay Malik for Rs 9.4 lakh, the costliest player for Rohtak Royals.

The franchise also secured several key Category A players, including Rakesh Singroha (Rs 7.2 lakh), Ankit Rana (Rs 6.4 lakh,) Sandeep Deswal (Rs 6 lakh), Aaryan (Rs 5 lakh), Sandeep Narwal (Rs 3.4 lakh).

"Our focus was to build a balanced team with strong raiders, a solid defensive unit and players who can handle pressure situations," Nada said in a release.

"We picked players according to our plan and are satisfied with the overall composition of the squad. We wanted the right mix of experience and youth, and every purchase was made as per our strategy.

"We believe this squad is well-balanced and competitive for the inaugural season." PTI ATK SSC SSC