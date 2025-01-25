Sandhu, Chawrasia and Rashid make cut in Manila

Manila, Jan 25 (PTI) Ajeetesh Sandhu was the best of the three Indians to make the cut at the USD 500,000 Smart Infinity Philippine Open golf tournament, the season-opening event of the 2025 Asian Tour here on Saturday.

Sandhu added 71 to his first two rounds of 67-70 to reach 2-under for 54 holes and was Tied-26th.

The other two Indians making the cut were SSP Chawrasia (69-73-67) at 1-under and was T-37, while Rashid Khan (70-72-69) was 1-over and T-49.

Sandhu dropped a bogey on the first hole but birdied the fifth and the seventh. There was another setback with a double bogey on Par-4 11th, and he then he birdied the 14th.

However he gave that shot back on the very next hole.

Yuvraj Sandhu and Rahil Gangjee had earlier missed the cut.

Japan's Tomoya Ikemura fired his third straight round in the 60s to get to 8-under and one shot ahead of Sadom Kaewkanjana (65-66-72) at 7-under.

Sadom birdied two of his last three holes to extend his 36-hole lead to three shots at the halfway stage but dropped five shots between the fifth and the ninth on the front nine in the third round. He did make up with four birdies against one bogey on the back nine for a 72.

Five players Bjorn Hellgren, Julien Sale, Xiao Bowen, Kevin Yuan and Danthai Boonma share the third place at 6-under.