Sandhu finishes T-28 in Seoul

Seoul, May 5 (PTI) Indian golfer SSP Chawrasia dropped four shots in the last three holes to finish T-37 while Ajeetesh Sandhu fared better to secure a T-28 result at the GS Caltex Maekyung Open here.

Chawrasia closed the week with a 4-over 75 to total 3-over 287 after being even par through 15 holes.

Chawrasia, who had three birdies and three bogeys in the first 15 holes, bogeyed the 16th and the 18th and dropped a double bogey on Par-3 17th for a round of 75, after shooting 72-67-73 on the first three days.

Ajeetesh Sandhu, who carded 71-71-74-69, finished T-28. Three other Indians Shiv Kapur, S Chikkarangappa and Karandeep Kochhar missed the cut.

Korean Hongtaek Kim, who is a star on the golf simulator circuit on Korea’s GTour and has a nickname ‘King of the Screen’ won the tournament. He beat Thailand’s Chonlatit Chuenboonngam in a sudden-death play-off on an overcast day with persistent rain. PTI COR BS BS