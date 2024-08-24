Sandhu finishes tied sixth and Joshi is tied 14th in Jakarta

Jakarta, Aug 24 (PTI) India's Yuvraj Sandhu and Khalin Joshi produced a superb finish to sign off inside top-15 at the BNI Ciputra Golfpreneur tournament in Tangerang here.

Sandhu (68-72-65-70) produced three closing birdies on last three holes and finished T-6, while Joshi, who dropped five shots between the second and fifth, fought back on the back nine with five birdies between the 12th and 18th for a 72 and ended T-14 in the Asian Development Tour event.

Rahil Gangjee (69-70-73-69) and Sunhit Bishnoi (72-70-70-69) were tied T-28th and Aman Raj (71-71-73-74) was T-50.

Making his ADT debut, Liu Yung-hua overcame a nervy start to his final round to shoot a seven-under 65 and win the title.

Despite two bogeys after seven holes, the 27-year-old Chinese Taipei golfer recovered quickly and reeled off a string of birdies to overtake the overnight leader Vanchai Luangnitikul (69) of Thailand and Hong Kong's Matthew Cheung (68).

Liu (266) finished with a two shot advantage over Cheung and Vanchai (268) on Damai Indah Golf's BSD course outside the Indonesian capital Jakarta. PTI Cor SSC SSC SSC