Sandhu, Kochhar tied-21st in Taipei

Taipei, Sep 28 (PTI) Ajeetesh Sandhu and Karandeep Kochhar were placed tied-21st at 8-under after three rounds of the USD 1 million Yeangder TPC, an event on the Asian Tour.

Sandhu had rounds of 67-72-69, while Kochhar shot 67-68-73.

The two were among the four Indians to make the cut, with the others being Shiv Kapur (68-70-72) at tied-37th and Yuvraj Sandhu (65-71-74) at 6-under.

Rashid Khan, SSP Chawrasia, Gaganjeet Bhullar and Varun Chopra missed the cut.

Suteepat Prateeptienchai continued his impressive march to a second title on the Asian Tour when he kept the lead for the third successive day.

He carded a four-under-par 68 on Saturday for a fine tournament total of 18-under and a two-shot advantage over Filipino Miguel Tabuena, here at the Linkou International Golf & Country Club.

Tabuena, so often in the running this season, made a brilliant eagle on the par-five 18th, where he holed a 20-footer, to card a 66.

Japan's Kazuki Higa and Charlie Lindh from Sweden both shot 64s to move into a tie for third with Thailand's Pavit Tangkamolprasert, who carded a 67. They are five behind the leader.

American John Catlin, the leading player on the Asian Tour and International Series rankings, returned a 68 and is in a group of players one shot further back. PTI Cor AM AM AM