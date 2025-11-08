Sandhu lies T-36 at Singapore Open

Singapore, Nov 8 (PTI) Indian golfer Ajeetesh Sandhu climbed 14 places to be Tied-36 after carding a third consecutive under-par round at the Singapore Open on Friday.

Ajeetesh added a 2-under 70 to his earlier rounds of 70 and 69 here at the Singapore Island Country Club to take his three day total to 7-under 209. He is currently eight shots off the leader group at the USD 2 million event with one round to play.

Ajeetesh's round comprised of five birdies in all, but three bogeys in between set him back from a stronger finish on the moving day.

Meanwhile, it was neck-and-neck battle all until the very end before overnight leader Soomin Lee from Korea edged ahead to lead after the third round with compatriot Jeunghun Wang and James Piot from the United States.

Lee, two ahead after round two, shot a 69, while Wang and Piot both returned 67s.

They lead on 15-under by one from Japan’s Yosuke Asaji (65), and Korean Bio Kim (67), in what is the penultimate event of the season on The International Series, the set of upper-tier events on the Asian Tour that offer a pathway to the LIV Golf League.

Thailand’s Jazz Janewattananond (68), the winner of this event in 2019 at a different venue, is another stroke back along with Australian Kevin Yuan and South Africa’s Ian Snyman, both in with 69s. PTI AT ATK