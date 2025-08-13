Sandhu maintains lead in Mysuru

Mysuru, Aug 13 (PTI) Yuvraj Sandhu fired a second straight bogey-free round, a five-under 65, to maintain his one-shot lead on day two of the Mysuru Open here on Wednesday.

PGTI Order of Merit leader Yuvraj (61-65), who hails from Chandigarh, thus took his tournament total to 14-under 126.

Bangladesh's Jamal Hossain (62-65) also went error-free for the second day in succession as he returned a 65 to continue in second position at 13-under 127.

Delhi's Arjun Prasad submitted the day’s joint lowest score of 62 to move into tied third along with Gurugram's Manu Gandas (63) at 12-under 128.

Rashid Khan, another Delhi golfer, also shot the day's joint lowest score of 62, to be placed tied fifth along with Viraj Madappa (63), Pranav Mardikar (63) and Honey Baisoya (66) at 11-under 129.

P Prabhu (68-66) of Mysuru was the best-placed among the local professionals as he occupied tied 28th position at six-under 134.

The halfway cut came down at three-under 137 as cloudy and overcast conditions continued for the second consecutive day with the wind also coming into play on Wednesday. Sixty-two professionals made the cut. PTI BS APA APA