Sandhu makes the cut at Singapore Open

Singapore, Nov7 (PTI) India's Ajeetesh Sandhu added a 3-under 69 to his first round 70 to make the cut at the Singapore Open with a total of 5-under 139, here on Friday.

Sandhu started from the back nine and picked up three birdies in his first nine holes. He, however, failed to pick up further pace, finishing T50 at the halfway mark in the USD two million event at the Singapore Island Country Club.

India's other duo of Gaganjeet Bhullar and Viraj Madappa however missed the cut by just one shot, finishing at three-under 141.

Meanwhile, Soomin Lee grabbed the lead at the halfway mark after making a birdie on the last two holes – rekindling memories of previous exploits here on the New Course at Singapore Island Country Club 14 years ago.

The Korean shot a second-round of eight-under-par 64 to reach 12-under for a two-shot advantage over a group of 10 players: Kevin Yuan (64), Matthew Cheung (64), Ian Snyman (65), Wang Wei-hsuan (66), John Catlin (66), Sarit Suwannarut (66) James Piot (66), Caleb Surratt (68), Ollie Schniederjans (68) plus Jeunghun Wang (70).

Japan’s Yosuke Asaji and Tomoyo Ikemura both made the cut, with Asaji carding a two-under 70 to move to seven-under overall, while Ikemura posted a four-under 68 to sit at six-under heading into the weekend.

The event, being played for the first time since 2022, is the penultimate stop this year on The International Series – the series of upper-tier events on the Asian Tour that offer a pathway to the LIV Golf League.

Zimbabwe’s Scott Vincent, The International Series Rankings leader and Japan’s Kazuki Higa, the Asian Tour Order of Merit leader, both surprisingly missed the cut – to open the door for their nearest challengers.

The cut was made at three under with Vincent agonisingly missing by one after a 69, and Higa by three following a 73. PTI AT AT TAP