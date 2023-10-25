Sandhu shoots 66 for first round lead at Haryana Open golf

Panchkula (Haryana), Oct 25 (PTI) Jairaj Singh Sandhu shot a first-round six-under 66 to take the lead at the Rs 1 crore Haryana Open 2023 golf tournament at the Panchkula Golf Club here on Wednesday.

Advertisment

Rahil Gangjee, Samarth Dwivedi and Abhinav Lohan were tied for second place with matching scores of 67.

Besides Sandhu, the other Tricity golfers in the top 10 were Aadil Bedi, Akshay Sharma and Amandeep Johl, all placed tied fifth at 68.

Southpaw Sandhu made a terrific start with birdies on the 10th and 11th, driving the green on the latter and a 20-feet eagle conversion on the 12th.

Advertisment

The 26-year-old from Chandigarh then went on to add three more birdies and a bogey to his card.

"This course is like a second home course to me because I play here quite often so I'm quite familiar with the conditions here and that helped me in today's round. The Panchkula Golf Club has done an outstanding job to get the course in great shape for this event despite the damage done by the heavy rains during the monsoon," Sandhu said.

"The key for me today was being patient and not getting carried away despite the great start I had as I was four-under through the first three holes. It's easy to get ahead of yourself in such situations but I didn't let that happen." PTI SSC SSC PDS PDS