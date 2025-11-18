Sandhu takes two-shot lead with classy 65 in Digboi

Digboi (Assam), Nov 18 (PTI) Yuvraj Sandhu turned in a sensational seven-under 65 to take a two-shot lead after the opening round of the Rs 1 crore IndianOil SERVO Masters here on Tuesday.

PGTI ranking leader Yuvraj, a two-time winner here in 2021 and 2022, mixed eight birdies and a bogey to stay ahead of a bunch of five golfers -- Veer Ahlawat, Anshul Kabthiyal, Shivendra Singh Sisodia, Yuvraj Singh and Bangladeshi Md Somrat Sikdar.

Sandhu accumulated four birdies on the back nine as a result of some top-class chip-putts. The swirling wind on the first hole led to the only bogey of the day.

However, Sandhu, who hit 17 greens in regulation on day one, came roaring back by adding four birdies thereafter, including a tap-in on the second where his excellent tee shot negated the tough pin position.

Dulal Kalowar of Digboi was the highest-placed among the local professionals after he shot a 72 to be tied 24th. PTI ATK AH AH