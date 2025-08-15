Sandhu wins Mysuru Open, clinches third title of season

Mysuru, Aug 15 (PTI) Yuvraj Sandhu clinched his third title of the 2025 season here on Friday with a thumping eight-shot win at Mysuru Open that also helped him consolidate his lead in the PGTI Order of Merit.

Sandhu (61-65-62-61), who hails from Chandigarh, emerged wire-to-wire winner after an exceptional final round of nine-under 61, matching his tournament low from round one, that saw him end the week with an astounding total of 31-under 249.

The 28-year-old Sandhu, an international winner, picked up the winner's cheque of Rs 15 that took his season's earnings to Rs 73,67,200, giving him a substantial lead of over Rs 12 lakh in the PGTI Order of Merit.

As the preferred lie rule was in application through the week due to the rains preceding the event, Yuvraj's tournament total, the lowest ever on the PGTI, will not register as a PGTI record.

Bangladesh's Jamal Hossain (62-65-64-66) came in second at a total of 23-under 257 following his effort of 66 in the final round.

Delhi's Arjun Prasad (66-62-64-66) secured the third place at 22-under 258 after shooting a last round of 66.

As a result, Arjun, one of the most consistent performers this season with eight top-10s to his credit, moved up from third to second place in the PGTI's money list with season's earnings of Rs. 61,12,549.

Sandhu, the leader from round one till the end, began the last day with a healthy three-shot lead.

Sandhu went on to strengthen his position at the top early on day four with five birdies on the front-nine. His drive on the Par-4 third hole found the green while he chipped-in and produced a great chip for a tap-in on the next two holes.

On the back nine, Sandhu continued his march towards the title by adding four more birdies courtesy a couple of terrific tee shots and his second chip-in of the day on the 11th.

"Winning with a 31-under score and a huge margin to add to that is something that every professional golfer dreams of. I dedicate this win to my grandmother who we lost about two months back and also to my caddie Sonu who did an outstanding job this week," Sandhu said.

"I had a side bet with my caddie that I will break my previous PGTI record of 10-under by shooting an 11-under today. Unfortunately, I couldn't achieve that today but it was something that motivated me through the round." Jamal Hossain, who was overnight second, came up with six birdies on the day but his early double-bogey made it hard for him to catch up with a rampaging Yuvraj.

Mysuru's Dhruv Bopanna had the best finish among the local professionals as he totalled three-under 277 to end up in tied 53rd position.