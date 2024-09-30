Sandip Pradhan's tenure as SAI DG ends, sports secretary Sujata handed additional charge

New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) Sandip Pradhan's tenure as Sports Authority of India (SAI) Director General ended on Monday after more than five years at the helm of affairs of the body and he was "relieved" from the post by the government.

Sports secretary Sujata Chaturvedi has been entrusted with the additional responsibility of SAI DG with effect from October 1.

Pradhan, an Indian Revenue Service Officer of 1990 batch, was first appointed as SAI DG in July 2019, being promoted from deputy DG.

In May 2020, his tenure was extended by two years. In 2022, he was granted another tenure extension of more than two years.

Chaturvedi, who was appointed to the post of sports secretary in 2021, is a 1989 batch IAS officer of Bihar cadre. PTI PDS PDS AH AH