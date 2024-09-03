Saneeth, Tarun lose in Taipei Open badminton

Taipei, Sep 3 (PTI) India's Saneeth Dayanand and Tarun Reddy failed to make the men's singles main draw of the Yonex Taipei Open badminton event here on Tuesday.

Malaysia's Jia Jie Tan defeated Saneeth in the qualification quarterfinal 21-16, 20-22, 21-4, while host shuttler Yen-Chen Ting eliminated Tarun in the qualification round of 16 -- 23-21, 21-16.

Saneeth had earlier defeated Pusri Nachakorn in the qualification round of 16 -- 22-20, 21-15.

In other men's singles matches on Tuesday, Kai Cheng of Taipei defeated Aryaman Tandon 21-18, 22-20.

In mixed doubles, Teeraratsakul Pakkapon and Muenwong Phataimas of Thailand overcame India's Ashith Surya and Amrutha Parmuthesh 21-13, 21-19 in the round of 32, while the pair of Min Hao Tseng and Shan Pei Hsieh of Taipei defeated Ayush Raj Gupta and Sruti Swain 21-8, 21-14 in the qualification round of 16.