Sangram Singh to take on Hakim Trabelsi on MMA comeback

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) Wrestler and Fit India icon Sangram Singh will take on Tunisia's Hakim Trabelsi in an MMA fight to be held in Amsterdam on November 2.

This will be Sangram's second international MMA comeback at the age of 40.

At an event held here on Wednesday, Levels Fight League (LFL) officially unveiled Sangram's upcoming international fight card.

The event was attended by LFL president Donovan James Alexander Panayiotis, Sangram Singh, and Hakim's coach Ansari Chakir.

"Sangram is an inspiration in the sporting world, and his presence in the Levels Fight League will attract global attention. His energy, humility, and relentless spirit make him a perfect representative of Indian sportsmanship," said Donovan.

