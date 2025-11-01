Sangwan misses out on century as Delhi labour to 248/6 on day 1

New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) Left-handed opener Sanat Sangwan continued his fine run of form but missed out on a well-deserved century by one run as Delhi laboured to 248 for six against Puducherry at the end of the opening day's play in a group D Ranji Trophy match.

Sangwan, who is slowly building a reputation of being stodgy customer, faced 230 balls for his 99 which had nine boundaries.

Having already scored a double hundred and a half-century in the two previous games, Sangwan was about to reach another triple when he nicked one to keeper Siddhant Addhatrao off medium pacer Abin Matthew (3/47).

The most attractive batter on the day undoubtedly was IPL star Priyansh Arya, who made his debut by smashing 40 off just 30 balls which included two sixes -- one over long-on and other over long-off in what was an IPL-like innings.

He had added 64 for the third wicket with Sangwan but trying to attack former India off-spinner Jayant Yadav (2/62 in 20 overs) became his undoing.

Delhi were in trouble at one stage after being reduced to 123 for 4 but Sangwan and Sumit Mathur (49 batting) joined hands to stem the rot that was setting in.

They added 106 runs for the fifth wicket and just when Delhi were looking getting into a safe zone, two wickets fell in quick succession.

First Sangwan was gone and then Anuj Rawat couldn't check his shot as the ball stopped on him and offered simple return catch to Jayant.

Jaiswal scores 67 but Mumbai all-out for 254 ========================= In another group D game, Test opener Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 67 off 97 balls but Mumbai's first innings ended on a below par 254 against Rajasthan on the opening day in Jaipur.

Mumbai were cruising at one stage with Jaiswal and Musheer Khan (49 off 131 balls) adding 100 for the opening stand but the seasoned middle-order comprising former India skipper Ajinkya Rahane (3), Siddhesh Lad (8) and Sarfaraz Khan (15) flopped badly to hand Rajasthan the advantage at the end of the day's play.

It was medium pacer Ashok Sharma (3/76), who sparked the collapse with the old ball in a brisk spell where all three nicked outgoing deliveries to keeper Kunal Singh Rathore.

At stumps, Rajasthan were 10 for no loss.

Brief Scores: In Delhi: Delhi 1st Innings 248/6 (Sanat Sangwan 99, Sumit Mathur 49 batting, Priyansh Arya 40, Abin Matthew 3/47, Jayant Yadav 2/62) vs Puducherry.

In Jaipur: Mumbai 1st Innings 254 (Yashasvi Jaiswal 67, Musheer Khan 49, Ashok Sharma 3/76, Kukna Ajay Singh 4/64). Rajasthan 1st Innings 10/0.

In Nadaun: Himachal Pradesh 1st Innings 293/7 (Akash Vashist 114 batting, Sidhant Purohit 37) vs Hyderabad.

In Raipur: Jammu and Kashmir 1st Innings 195/4 (Shubham Khajuria 78, Kanhaiya Wadhawan 31, Ravi Kiran 3/29) vs Chhattisgarh. PTI KHS KHS TAP