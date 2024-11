Sanika Chalke, Niki Prasad to lead India A and B in Women''s U-19 tri-series

New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) Sanika Chalke and Nika Prasad will lead India A and B respectively in the Women's U-19 tri-series involving South Africa.

The tri-series is scheduled from December 3 to 12. All games will be played in Pune, the BCCI announced on Wednesday.

India A will take on South Africa A in the tri-series opener.

India Women U19 A Squad: Sanika Chalke (C), G Trisha (VC), G Kavya Sree, Bhavika Ahire (WK), Joshitha VJ, Hurley Gala, Sasthi Mondal, Siddhi Sharma, Sonam Yadav, Gayatri Survase, Chandni Sharma, Happy Kumari, Shabnam, Bidisha Dey, Prapti Raval (WK).

India Women U19 B Squad: Niki Prasad (C), Kamalini G (WK) (VC), Mahanti Shree, Ishawari Awasare, Mithila Vinod, Aayushi Shukla, Kesari Drithi, Parunika Sisodiya, Vaishnavi Sharma, Parshavi Chopra, Nandhana S, Anaadi Tagde, Anandita Kishor, Supriya Arela, Bharti Upadhyay (WK). PTI BS UNG BS 7/21/2024