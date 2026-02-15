Sanjay's unbeaten 68 powers USA to record 199/4 against Namibia

Chennai, Feb 15 (PTI) Sanjay Krishnamurthi smashed a stunning unbeaten 68 off 33 balls as the USA posted their highest-ever T20 World Cup total of 199 for four against Namibia, in a must-win Group C clash, here on Sunday.

The 22-year-old, who began dreaming of international cricket after watching India's 2011 World Cup triumph and began his cricketing journey in Bengaluru before moving to San Francisco during the COVID-19 pandemic, played a breathtaking knock studded with six sixes and four fours.

The 199/4 surpassed USA’s previous best of 197 against Canada in the last edition.

After skipper Monank Patel laid the platform with a fluent 30-ball 52 (3x4, 3x6), USA suffered a brief middle-order wobble.

But Sanjay along with Milind Kumar, stitched an unbeaten 87-run stand for the fourth wicket to lift the innings.

Sanjay had some luck early on as he was dropped on 10 when Namibia skipper Gerhard Erasmus attempted a fine running catch at long-off but lost control of the ball while rolling over and the reprieve proved costly.

The youngster then switched to top gear, bringing up his maiden T20I fifty in style.

He took charge in the 17th over against Ruben Trumpelmann, smashing three sixes in a row including one off a waist-high no-ball to race to a 23-ball half-century.

Earlier, USA were off to a flying start with Monank and Shayan Jahangir adding 68 runs in just 6.5 overs. The pair went at nearly 11 runs per over in the powerplay.

Monank was at his attacking best, hammering three sixes, two of them off JJ Smit and reached his fifty in just 27 balls. He ended the powerplay with a flourish, hitting Smit for a six and two fours in a 19-run over as USA cruised to 65 without loss.

Jahangir also looked in good touch, striking a six and two fours before Namibia hit back through leg-spinner Willem Myburgh who made a comeback.

Myburgh dismissed Jahangir first, deceiving him with a slower delivery that resulted in a top edge to mid-on.

In his next over, he dismissed the skipper as Namibia clawed back briefly, with Erasmus striking in his first over with his clever variations.

But they struggled in the field and paid the price as Sanjay finished strongly. PTI TAP AM AM