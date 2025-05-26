Sanju, Anshul advance to semifinals of Thailand Open

Bangkok, May 26 (PTI) Indian boxers Sanju and Anshul Gill registered convincing wins to move into the semifinals as the country's pugilists continued their solid run at the fourth Thailand Open International Boxing Tournament here on Monday.

Competing in the women's 60 kg category, Sanju notched up her second straight win of the tournament with a clean 5-0 verdict over Indonesia's Reka Mariana Kasibulan in the quarterfinal bout.

The National Games bronze medallist maintained her control throughout the three rounds, staying composed and showing clear technical superiority to outbox her opponent and secure a place in the last four stage.

In the men's 90+ kg division, Gill delivered a strong performance against Kazakhstan's Daniyal Saparbay, to win by unanimous decision.

Gill kept a steady rhythm from the start, combining tight defense with effective counters to keep the Kazakh boxer at bay. He will next face Uzbekistan's Rustamov Abdurakhmon in the semifinals.

Sanju and Gills's progress added to India's impressive run in the tournament, with both boxers assuring themselves of at least a bronze medal finish.

India have fielded a 19-member strong contingent in the tournament that has attracted boxers from powerhouses like China, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, South Korea, and host Thailand. PTI AH AH SSC SSC