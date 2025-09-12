Sanju can bat at any number, so can some of the others: Kotak

Dubai, Sep 12 (PTI) Sanju Samson not batting enough at number five and six doesn't mean he can't do the job there, said India's batting coach Sitanshu Kotak on Friday while expressing confidence in the Kerala dasher's ability ahead of the Asia Cup clash against Pakistan.

With Shubman Gill's entry, Samson, who has enjoyed most success as an opener, has been squeezed into a playing XI, where skipper Suryakumar Yadav and the stylish Tilak Varma have scored most runs at No. 3 and 4.

"See, Sanju has not batted a lot at No. 5 or 6. But that doesn't mean that he can't do it. So, I think Sanju is a good enough player to bat at any number. So, according to the requirement of the team, captain and head coach will decide. And he is more than happy to bat at any number," Kotak told reporters.

The marquee game between the traditional rivals is scheduled here on Sunday.

Kotak said that flexibility is key to India's batting line-up.

"If you look at our batting line-up, everyone is capable of going in at any number and finish the match. Although we have four-five such aggressive players, the head coach or captain can decide according to the situation.

"More or less, everyone is prepared to bat at any number. Sanju, in the last match, he would have batted at number 5. In the next match, he can bat at any number." "So, it is not fixed. Everyone knows their role. So, they will be ready according to the situation." In the last game against UAE on Wednesday, India comfortably completed a chase of 58 for the loss of just one wicket.

Kotak hinted that apart from the openers, going forward No. 3 will also be a fixed slot, with players for slot 4 to 7 rotated as per the team's needs.

"Obviously, the openers and No. 3, we think about particular players. But after that, if required, I think all the players mentally and skill-wise, are prepared to bat at any number.

And I think that's a good sign." Kotak believes that the Indian team has more than one finisher.

"I think everyone knows their role. And maybe we have more than one finisher. So, depending on the situation, we can go accordingly.

"Because if you look at Shivam, if you look at Hardik, if you look at Axar, they all can do whatever is required depending on who is bowling, which bowler of the opposing team has the remaining overs, how is the wicket. So, it is a great thing to have, where you have 3 or 4 guys who can go at any number." As far as Dube is concerned, Kotak admitted that he is a very good hitting option.

"Shivam is a good hitting option and he also bowls well. And in the previous T20 series, Shivam has done well. So, he has been doing well.

Asked about left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh not fitting into the combination, Kotak said that there is "no agenda.

"Because, the first discussion we have with the head coach and the captain is that obviously, these 15 are like this, everyone deserves to play.

"If any player is not playing, it will be difficult for him because he will feel missed out. But, at the end of the day, it's a team sport. So, everyone knows that there is no agenda, there is no personal liking, disliking.

"Whatever is best for the team, captain and head coach will decide and do that. And I don't think there is any doubt in anybody's mind. So, whoever is not playing, they are always trying to help the guys who are playing," he concluded.