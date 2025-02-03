Sanju Samson fractures index finger, out of action for five to six weeks

New Delhi: Star wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson has fractured his index finger after being hit by a Jofra Archer scorcher during the fifth T20 International against England in Mumbai and will be out of action for more than a month, side-lining him from the upcoming Ranji Trophy quarterfinals.

It is learnt that Sanju has returned to his home base Thiruvananthapuram and will only start training after completing his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). he would need NCA's green light before returning to competitive action.

"Samson has fractured his right index finger. It will take him five to six weeks before he can resume proper nets. So there is no chance of him playing the Ranji Trophy quarter-final for Kerala (vs J&K) in Pune from February 8-12," a BCCI source in the know of things told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

"In all likelihood, his comeback will happen in the IPL for Rajasthan Royals," he added.

Samson, who had a poor series against England and is not a part of the ODI set-up, was hit off the third ball bowled by Archer which was close to 150 clicks.

While he hit another six and four, the swelling increased once he was back in the dug-out. The scans showed a fracture.

Samson, who came into the T20I series after a stupendous run against Bangladesh and South Africa with three centuries in seven games, missed the Champions Trophy selection as he hadn't played a single Vijay Hazare Trophy game.

The England series turned out to be an underwhelming one for the flamboyant Rajasthan Royals skipper, who scored only 51 in five games with 26 in the opening game at the Eden Gardens being his top score.

He was consistently troubled by the short deliveries from Archer, Mark Wood, and Saqib Mahmood and was mostly dismissed within the first Powerplay.

With India not due to have any white-ball assignments after Champions Trophy till end of July, the 30-year-old Samson will have to wait considerably for his next opportunity, which would be an away series against Bangladesh in August.