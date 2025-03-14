Sanju Samson reflects on Rahul Dravid's influence on his captaincy

Jaipur, Mar 14 (PTI) Sanju Samson, who will be leading Rajasthan Royals for a fifth successive year, credits Rahul Dravid's leadership as a major influence on his own approach.

Dravid’s return to Rajasthan Royals as head coach in 2025, after a successful tenure with the Indian team that culminated in their T20 World Cup triumph, marked a full-circle moment for Samson.

Dravid's association with the Royals spans back to 2012-13, when he captained the side, a period during which the Indian great picked Samson during a trial.

Dravid later became the team director and mentor in 2014-15.

Samson said his journey from a young talent to the captain of the Royals has been shaped by Dravid’s mentorship.

"It’s quite funny how things work out. In my first season, Rahul sir was the one who spotted me during the trials," Samson told JioHotstar.

Reflecting on how far he has come since then, he further added: "He was the captain back then, looking out for young talent. After watching me, he came up to me and said, ‘Okay, can you play for my team?’ From that day to today, it feels surreal.

"Now, I am the captain of the franchise, and Rahul sir has returned after so many years to coach the team. It’s a unique and special feeling. He was always part of the Rajasthan Royals family, and we are all grateful to have him back.

"I have played under him both at Rajasthan Royals and in the Indian team when he was the coach. But now, having him as a coach while I captain the side is something truly special. I am looking forward to learning a lot from him in the coming years, and it’s really exciting." Samson further said he admires how Dravid led by example, both on and off the field, and his effective communication with both seniors and newcomers.

"As a captain, I see how he led from the front -- not just through his skills but off the field as well. He never missed an optional practice session when he was the captain.

"I observed how he treated young players in the dressing room, how he communicated with seniors, how he handled team meetings, and how he welcomed new players. All those small but significant things shaped my understanding of leadership, and I try to follow the same approach." Asked whether Dravid ever gets tired, Samson said, "That’s his love for the game. That’s his tribute to cricket.

"I remember sitting at the back and seeing him standing in the sun, near the sightscreen, doing shadow practice all by himself. Even now, he is fully immersed in the game. There is so much to observe and learn from his passion." 'Dravid fully committed' ================ Dravid recently joined the preseason camp despite being in crutches with his left leg secured in a cast. He injured his left leg while playing in a Karnataka club match with his younger son Anvay.

"I’ve always observed him from a distance and also been close to him. He’s a top-notch professional who ensures that every aspect of preparation is taken care of.

"I was with him last month in Nagpur, Talegaon, and saw how involved he is. From 10 AM in the morning till 5 PM in the evening, in the heat, he was there watching batsmen bat and bowlers bowl, interacting with them, discussing strategies with the coaches.

"He is fully committed to the team, from A to Z. That’s something I admire and want to learn—how to prepare better. Preparation is a key part of his character, and I want to incorporate that into my own approach," he added.

Rajasthan Royals, who lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Eliminator in the last edition, will begin their campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad in an away match on March 23. PTI TAP KHS