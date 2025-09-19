Sanju Samson scores half-ton as India score 188 for 8 in Asia Cup match against Oman

Abu Dhabi, Sep 19 (PTI) Sanju Samson struck a half century and opener Abhishek Sharma provided the early momentum as India scored 188 for 8 in their last Asia Cup Group A match against Oman here on Friday.

Abhishek (38 off 15 balls) gave India a promising start after they lost opener Shubman Gill (5 runs) early, while keeper-batter Samson played a consolidating innings of 56 runs (45 balls), studded with three boundaries and as many sixes, even as wickets kept falling at regular intervals.

The pair was involved in a 66-run stand for the second wicket.

Oman's veteran left-arm spinner Aamir Kaleem (2/31), left-arm quick Shah Faisal (2/23) and Jiten Ramanandi (2/33) took two wickets each.

Earlier, India skipper Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and opted to bat. He brought in Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh in place of Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakaravarthy, who were rested.

India, who had won both their group games so far, have already secured a places in the Super 4s.

Brief scores: India 188 for 8 in 20 overs (Abhishek Sharma 38, Sanju Samson 56, Axar Patel 26, Tilak Varma 29; Aamir Kaleem 2/31, Shah Faisal 2/23, Jiten Ramanandi 2/33). PTI AM AM KHS