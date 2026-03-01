Sanju Samson: Thoughts kept coming “what if not”, but this is one of the greatest day of my life

Kolkata, Mar 1 (PTI) Sanju Samson on Sunday admitted that the thought of “what if not” kept creeping into his mind, but he repeatedly brought himself back to the present and reacted to each ball on merit as he carried India into the T20 World Cup semifinals with a splendid 97 not out.

Samson’s 50-ball knock, studded with 12 fours and four sixes, for an unbeaten 97 proved to be the difference as India beat the West Indies by five wickets and four balls to spare.

“There is always a question, what if not? So definitely that keeps on playing in your mind,” Samson told broadcaster after the match.

“But when that thought kept on coming, I just brought myself into the present moment and just looked at the ball and trusted myself to react according to the ball in merit so I think that worked out pretty well today." Samson said he has learnt approaching a chase from greats such as Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni.

"I have been playing this format for a very long time. I think playing IPL around 10 to 12 years and playing for the country from last 10 years, I have not been playing (also), but looking from the dugout, learning from the greats like Virat Kohli, from Rohit Sharma, like all the greats,” he said.

“It’s very important to observe and learn and see what they were doing. I think that really helped me to, with my experience, I have only played maybe 50, 60 games, but I’ve seen around 100 games and I’ve seen how the greatest people have finished the games and how do they change their game according to the game.” Samson said it was “one of the best days of his life” as his 97 not out is now the second highest individual score for India in T20 World Cup history, after Suresh Raina’s 101 against South Africa in 2010 edition.

“It means the whole world, actually to me. Right from the day I started playing, started dreaming to play for the country, I think this is the day I was waiting for,” he said.

“I’m very grateful, very thankful. I’ve always had a very special journey with lots of ups and downs, but I’ve kept on doubting myself, kept on thinking, what if, what if, can I make it, can I make it?” “But I kept on believing and thanks to the Lord Almighty for actually blessing me today. I think this is one of the greatest days of my life” Samson said. PTI DDV ATK