Sanju Samson's fifty drives India's charge, need another 98 runs to win

Kolkata, Mar 1 (PTI) Sanju Samson led India’s recovery with captain Suryakumar Yadav in tow as India reached 98/2 at the halfway mark of their chase of 196 against the West Indies in a must-win T20 World Cup match here on Sunday.

India need another 98 runs to win from 60 balls to make the semifinals.

Samson struck three sixes and six fours to reach 54 not out for a 26-ball fifty, while Suryakumar was on 18 not out. The two batters put on 57 runs for the unbroken third wicket.

Suryakumar also got a lifeline when Gudakesh Motie failed to hold on to a tough return catch in the 10th over.

Having lost two key wickets inside the powerplay, India had reached 53/2 after six overs. But the pair of Samson and Suryakumar responded well by keeping the run-rate around 10 per over. PTI DDV PDS PDS