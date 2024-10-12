Sanju Samson's maiden ton propels India to record 297/6 against Bangladesh in 3rd T20I

Hyderabad: Sanju Samson hit the second fastest century for India and his maiden ton as the hosts recorded the second highest T20I total of 297 for 6 in their third and final match against Bangladesh here on Saturday.

Samson crossed his triple-figure mark in a mere 40 balls as he finished with 111 off 47 balls with eight sixes and 11 fours, putting on 173 runs from 70 balls with skipper Suryakumar Yadav (75).

Suryakumar hit five sixes and eight fours to make 75 off 35 balls while playing a perfect second fiddle to Samson.

Towards the end, Hardik Pandya (47 off 18 balls, 4x4s, 4x6s) and Riyan Parag (34 off 13 balls, 1x4s, 4x6s) punished the Bangladesh bowlers further, putting on 70 runs for the fourth wicket.

Brief Scores: India 297 for 6 in 20 overs (Sanju Samson 111, Suryakumar Yadav 75, Riyan Parag 34, Hardik Pandya 47; Tanzin Hasan Sakib 3/66) vs Bangladesh.