Sankarlal Chakraborty roped in as Punjab FC assistant coach

Mohali, Sep 21 (PTI) Punjab FC on Thursday announced Sankarlal Chakraborty as their Indian assistant coach for the upcoming Indian Super League season.

Advertisment

Chakraborty was the head coach of I-League 2 side FC Bengaluru United before joining Punjab FC.

An AFC Pro License holder, Chakraborty started his managerial career with the Indian Football Association Academy. He joined Mohun Bagan as their assistant coach and has worked under Subhash Bhowmick and Sanjoy Sen.

He was appointed the head coach of Mohun Bagan for the 2017-2018 I-League season. He then served as the head coach of Bhawanipore and Mohammedan SC before joining I-League side Sudeva Delhi FC for the 2022-2023 season.

Advertisment

As a player, he graduated from the TATA Football Academy and later joined Mohun Bagan. He represented East Bengal for six seasons before retiring.

"Sankarlal is a great addition to the coaching staff at the club," Punjab FC Football Director Nikolaos Topoliatis stated in a release.

"With his rich and vast football experience, he has a lot to share with the players and at the same time, he too can learn from our excellent coaching staff here. Together, we can hope to help the Club reach its set targets." PTI APA TAP