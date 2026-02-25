Santner, McConchie script late revival as NZ set Sri Lanka target of 169 in do-or-die Super 8s clash

Colombo, Feb 25 (PTI) Maheesh Theekshana’s brilliant triple strike threatened to derail New Zealand before skipper Mitchell Santner and Cole McConchie staged a superb recovery act to lift them to 168for 7 in their must-win T20 World Cup Super Eights clash here on Wednesday.

New Zealand lost four wickets for nine runs between 9.3 and 12.1 overs as Theekshana turned the contest on its head in the middle overs, but McConchie led the charge in the back end while Santner came into his own at a crucial juncture in a crucial 84-run seventh wicket partnership that came off just 47 balls.

Santner smashed four sixes and two fours in his 26-ball 47 and fell only in the final delivery, while McConchie remained unbeaten on 31 from 23 balls (3x4, 2x6).

At 98/6 after 16 overs, the Kiwis were staring at a sub-par total when McConchie smashed Dushmantha Chameera for two sixes and a four in an 18-run over.

Santner then took on Sri Lanka's best bowler Theekshana, striking a four and two sixes in the 18th over that yielded 21 runs to seize the momentum in the back end.

The duo's late onslaught saw the Kiwis plunder 70 runs in the final four overs as the Sri Lankans, who had otherwise bowled sharply and given their all in the field, faltered at the death with wayward lines and a noticeable dip in intensity.

But it looked a different script at the halfway stage.

On a fresh Khettarama surface that appeared dry, wily off-spinner Theekshana (3/30) and pacer Chameera (3/38) shared six wickets between them to stifle New Zealand after Sri Lanka opted to bowl in the do-or-die clash.

With England already through from Group 2, one semifinal spot remains open with New Zealand, Pakistan and Sri Lanka in contention.

The Kiwis had earlier flown out of the blocks, racing to 73/2 after nine overs.

Finn Allen smashed 23 off 13 balls (3x4, 1x6), attacking Dilshan Madushanka and Dunith Wellalage, while Rachin Ravindra looked fluent in his 32 off 22 balls (3x4, 1x6).

Theekshana then applied the brakes beautifully.

He varied his pace and angle, first removing Allen inside the powerplay with his carrom ball. He later dismissed the well-set Ravindra with a teasingly flighted delivery that induced a mistimed slice.

In the space of three balls, he bowled Mark Chapman for a two-ball duck with a cleverly disguised wrong one that spun past the left-hander's defence.

Chameera complemented him superbly, hitting the deck hard in excess of 140 kph to dismiss Tim Seifert (8) and Glenn Phillips (18), while Wellalage accounted for Daryl Mitchell (3). PTI TAP PDS PDS PDS