Santosh Trophy: Meghalaya beat Goa 1-0 to book quarter-final spot

Hyderabad, Dec 22 (PTI) Damanbhalang Chyne converted a late penalty as Meghalaya edged Goa 1-0 to secure a quarter-final berth in the 78th Senior Men’s National Football Championship for the Santosh Trophy here on Sunday.

In another Group B match, Tamil Nadu and Odisha played out a 1-1 draw at the Deccan Arena.

Meghalaya climbed to seven points from four matches in Group B and cannot be overtaken by fifth-placed Goa, who are on three points from as many games. Meghalaya currently sit second in the group, behind leaders Kerala.

Goa, who went into the match on the back of two losses and just a solitary win, needed points against Meghalaya to help them in their fight to make the last eight.

After a solid first half, the side from the west coast put five defenders to protect their goal. Meghalaya, however, kept attacking in waves.

Khraw Kupar Jana looked lively down the right and had an opportunity from a slight angle to put it past Goa goalkeeper Sanij Budge, but sent his effort over.

Meghalaya were getting desperate as the clock wore down, but they soon found their lifeline when substitute Deibormane Tongper’s shirt was tugged inside the Goa box and the referee immediately pointed to the spot as Chyne closed off the three points for Meghalaya.

Odisha rally to hold Tamil Nadu ==================== Tamil Nadu’s search for their first win continued after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Odisha.

Alexander Romario Jesuraj (68’) put Tamil Nadu ahead after he converted a penalty but their lead lasted just seven minutes as Rahul Mukhi (75’) darted on to an aerial through ball behind the defence, before poking it past the keeper to put Odisha level.

The latter remain fourth in Group B with four points from as many games so far. Tamil Nadu, on the other hand, stay rock bottom with two points from the same number of matches. PTI ATK BS BS