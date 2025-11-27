Santosh Trophy’s final round to be held in Assam, group stages at nine venues

New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) The final round of the Santosh Trophy will be held in Assam next January while the group stages will be organised at nine different venues between December 15-26, the AIFF said on Thursday.

A total of 35 teams will be divided in nine groups, with eight groups of four teams each and one group consisting three teams.

The AIFF said on its website that the group winners will join hosts Assam, last season’s winner Bengal and runner-up Kerala in the 12-team final round, to be held at Dhakuakhana and Dhemaji.

The venues for group stage contests will be Mahilpur (Punjab), Meerut, Delhi, Agartala, Shillong, Narainpur (Chhattisgarh), Anantapur, Bengaluru and Jaipur.

On the opening day of the Santosh Trophy, Jammu and Kashmir will take on Ladakh while Himachal Pradesh will face off against Punjab in Group A contests.

Assam had last hosted the Santosh Trophy in 2010-11 season in which Bengal had beaten Manipur in the final at Guwahati to win the trophy.