Sanya sets up final clash with Nirupama in women's final

Thane, Nov 29 (PTI) Sanya Vats and Nirupama Dubey took out the top two seeds to set up a women's final clash at the 11th Sunil Verma Memorial squash here on Saturday.

Fifth seed Sanya defeated top seed Anjali Semwal 11-3, 11-5, 11-7, while fourth seed Nirupama beat second seed Shameena Riaz 14-12, 11-9, 7-11, 11-8.

The men's final of the PSA Challenger event will pit French second seed Maceo Levy against Egyptian top seed Yassin Elshafei.

In the semifinals, Levy beat sixth seed Suraj Kumar Chand 11-9, 11-7, 11-4, while Elshafei defeated Malaysian third seed Addeen Idrakie 8-11, 11-9, 11-4, 12-10.